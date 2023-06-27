Sunglasses protect your eyes from more than just the brightness of the sun. They can also protect your eyes from getting sunburned. It should seem obvious that your eyelids can get burned, but UV rays can also penetrate the inside of your eyes causing a sunburn on your eyes, known as photo keratitis.

Symptoms of sunburned eyes are not that different from common sunburn. If burned, your eyes can appear red, scaly, tender, and swollen. It may also create a sensation that something foreign is in your eyes, and they can also feel gritty.

Anytime you are outside, whether it is cloudy or sunny, you should wear sunglasses to protect your eyes. Experts recommend getting glasses with polarized lenses that protect against UVA and UVB.

