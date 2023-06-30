BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Luigi’s Ice Cream Truck drives around Bismarck spreading joy one treat at a time. The locally owned ice cream truck is a family-run business.

Owner Lora Wilson hired Luigi’s Ice Cream Truck for her kid’s school PTO a couple of years ago. She was so impressed that she bought the business a year ago after seeing the previous owner list it for sale. She said she purchased Luigi’s with the hope that her seven kids would be able to take the reigns someday. So far, she says that they have been doing a lot of events, and her kids have been helping her with the operations.

“They (kids) love going to events,” Wilson said. “They kind of fight over who gets to come with to the events.”

Along side the classic frozen treats, the ice cream truck offers some new, unique treats. One of those treats is The Turtle, which is a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle ice cream bar with gumball eyes. They also offer edible cookie dough they get from Pride of Dakota business Classy Cakes.

Luigi’s Ice Cream Truck is available for private events or you can catch them around town. Visit Luigi’s Ice Cream Truck online and check out their Facebook and Instagram for more information.