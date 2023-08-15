MINOT, ND (KXNET) Spectrum Fitness in Minot is your one-stop shop for all things related to health and fitness. The facility originally started as a martial arts studio but has evolved into offering massage, group fitness classes, personal training, CPR classes, dance classes, and more.
“Originally, we were doing martial arts out of our garage and we were spilling out”, said Rachelle Sain, owner of Spectrum Fitness. “I’m a massage therapist, so I figured if I’m going to have a space for martial arts, I might as well do massage here and it just grew step by step. We added the other pieces as we went along.”
Something a bit unique is that they don’t just give massages either, they are a massage school. Patrons can come in for a massage from either a professional or a student. Those interested in becoming a massage therapist are encouraged to sign up for their upcoming course beginning September 6th. The 7-month program will go over anatomy, massage modalities, law, theories, ethics, pathology. “All the things that are required for the massage board and to pass the MBLEx Exam which is your national exam to get licensed.” said Rachelle Sian,owner of Spectrum Fitness.
Spectrum Fitness will also be offering an esthetics class in the spring of 2024.
