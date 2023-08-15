Something a bit unique is that they don’t just give massages either, they are a massage school. Patrons can come in for a massage from either a professional or a student. Those interested in becoming a massage therapist are encouraged to sign up for their upcoming course beginning September 6th. The 7-month program will go over anatomy, massage modalities, law, theories, ethics, pathology. “All the things that are required for the massage board and to pass the MBLEx Exam which is your national exam to get licensed.” said Rachelle Sian,owner of Spectrum Fitness.

Spectrum Fitness will also be offering an esthetics class in the spring of 2024.

Check out the massage school here.