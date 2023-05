Summer camps and classes are abundant at Northern Plains Dance. The studio offers camps for kids aged 3-12. The distinction of camps at Northern Plains Dance is that they are three to five days long, all in the same week, except for one, Wednesday Camp. This camp happens on four Wednesdays.

Classes are more regular and longer running and many run around work schedules, starting after 5 p.m.

