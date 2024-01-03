BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) January is a great time to add some new energy and greenery to the household. Amy Pierce and Laura Ressler from Roberts Floral & Gifts share about their annual 30% off all ceramic plant pots and containers in January.

With a wide variety of plant options Roberts Floral & Gifts has a little something green for everyone. “People need that. They need plants. And the pots just finish it off,” said Ressler.

Plants bring a level of health benefits. Pierce said, “I think because it’s something you can do for yourself that’s positive. It’s something that you can continue to enjoy. If you have a family, they can get in on it. And it’s fun to see the changes that happen over time.”

Laura explained the biggest issue she hears from people about keeping their plants alive.

“So 90% of the people that call us that are having troubles with their plants, it’s because they’re not giving them enough water at a time. You cannot kill a plant by giving it too much water when you do water it. Like, some of these plants, I would give them a quart or two quarts or three quarts of water, which is a fair amount, because you want to wash all the salts through and wash it through the soil really good. Most people just don’t give them enough when they do water,” Ressler said.

Learn more about Roberts Floral in Bismarck here. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for updates.