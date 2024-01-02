BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) It’s not too late to sign up for a cornhole tournament benefiting the Sanford Children’s Hospital.

The tournament is happening Saturday, January 6th at Send-It: 24-7 Cornhole in Mandan.

“Yeah, so this is our second one that we’re doing. So yeah, there’s going to be a couple different options. You can do the blind draw or have your team. And there’s a silent auction that we’re going to be doing. And there’s a bunch of different things to do at 701 as well. So if you’re maybe not a huge fan of cornhole, you can still come out and throw some darts and hang out, have some food. And it’s family friendly, so kids will be allowed as well.” said Lexi Wilson, senior universal banker with Starion Bank.

The tournament is raising money for Sanford Children’s Hospital.

“So 100% of the dollars that we raise through this event will help benefit Sanford Children’s Hospital in the Bismarck region. So we serve kids from all across the state but primarily Central and Western North Dakota and the dollars help us at Sanford purchase life-saving medical equipment and provide programs and services like our Child Life team that help kids when they’re in the hospital kind of deal with that scary situation. Lots of things that wouldn’t happen if it wasn’t for the donations of our generous community.” said Sarah Haugen, the executive director for the Sanford Health Foundation.

“Starion is a huge community bank. We love to be out in the community. And especially, you know, with the kiddos, there’s so many people that have kids just in Starion. So it’s just huge to be able to be a part of that because you never know if that’s going to happen in your life where you’re going to need that same support someday. So yeah, I think it’s just super important to be a part of the community and with the children is a huge, huge deal.” said Wilson.

“Starion Bank has actually been a passionate sponsor of ours, especially in the work of children for over 20 years. They helped from everything from our Amber’s Dream campaign, where we renovated the children’s hospital to helping to support bringing child life to the community. And now through the Cornhole Tournament, it’s really exciting to be partnered with them.” said Haugen.

For more information on all things financial, go to www.StarionBank.com.

And to sign up for the cornhole tournament, you can email lexiw@starionbank.com.