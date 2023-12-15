BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Shopping local is always so important. Starion Bank Cash Management Officers Brittany Anderson and Alex Zimmerman share some of their favorite giftable items from businesses and restaurants in the 701.

“I think you should always support your local businesses, your mom-and-pop shops. That’s what keeps your towns going and I enjoy supporting local businesses. So I highly encourage everyone to get out and support all our local businesses. We have a lot of great restaurants,” said Anderson.

Uptowne Loft Boutique is a mother-daughter-owned boutique in Kirkwood Mall that features clothing, shoes, jewelry, handbags. They have this sneaker made by Makers Now.

Hiccups Boutique is a baby and children’s boutique. They pride themselves in being a one-stop shop for anything from baby swaddles to children’s activities and games. They have various items including Mama & Mini T-shirts.

“I know sometimes it’s hard to, once you’re getting those last-minute gift ideas, to overlook the small businesses, but there’s so many great options out there for those stocking stuffers,” said Zimmerman.

Check out Uptowne’s Double Zero joggers, sweatshirts and crossbody. Hiccups coloring set and workbench. And Glance’s Dazzle Dry Nail Polish and hair products.

Find these items and more at locally-owned boutiques and restaurants around Bismarck-Mandan.