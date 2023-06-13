BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Most people have a dream home in mind. After you envision that home, the first step in obtaining that dream home is making sure your finances are to purchase that property. For many people, that means talking to a mortgage professional.

Katelyn Meidinger, a Mortgage Banking Officer at Bravera Bank, said that a mortgage professional can explain the process, and let you know what you can leverage to get the funding to get into that dream home. Once you are pre-qualified, you will get a letter that you can give your realtor stating your budget, and with that, you are ready to get out and look at the market.

