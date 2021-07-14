Teddy Roosevelt Makes Appearances on Studio 701! Learn More About his One-Man Show

Parenting is no easy feat, and parenting styles can change from one generation to the next, and even from one child to the next, but as Dr. Kathy Anderson explains, it can often be helpful to take a step back and simply reflect on what it was like growing up.

"If you can take yourself back to that time in your own life, identity is vitally important," says Dr. Kathy Anderson, pediatrician. "How a person identifies and how a child who is becoming an adult identifies is vitally important to how that child as an adult does short and long term."