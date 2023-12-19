BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Attention last-minute shoppers, you still have five days left to finish your Christmas shopping. Kirkwood Mall surely has gift ideas for everybody left on your list.

Claire’s has a lot of great ideas for younger girls who like spa-inspired items. Some of the products that Kirkwood Mall Marketing Director Mikalah Auer suggests checking out are makeup kits, facial and spa kits, lip gloss packs, and accessories.

Several other stores in the mall also have great sales going on right now.

“Everybody loves shoes for Christmas,” said Auer. “Tradehome has a lot of great options. They’re also running some really good promos right now. They have buy one/get one free on their moccasins.”

Uptown Loft has an abundance of fun stocking stuffers. They have cross-body bags, matching “mama and mini” slippers, and coffee concentrate.

“That is a new thing they have in store. It’s a concentrate, so you put a teaspoon, mix it in with water or milk and that’s how you get your coffee. Just a fun, different twist on coffee. They have different flavors. They also have a protein coffee in there as well.”

Auer added that Santa is at the Kirkwood Mall through Christmas Eve, so those who haven’t visited him and gotten their picture taken with him should get to the mall to do that.

Visit Kirkwood Mall online for mall hours, stores, deals, and more. Follow the mall on Facebook and Instagram for updates.