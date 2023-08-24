BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Back and neck pain is common but can hinder your daily activities. There are different methods and techniques that help with pain management. The McKenzie Technique allows the therapists at InReach Physical Therapy to specialize in back and neck pain. The clinic is the only one in North Dakota to be certified in this technique.

The McKenzie Technique works on all ages of patients and it tends to work on everybody. It helps with new injuries and old injuries alike.

“The McKenzie Technique is more or less you have a kink in the system, your hose is kinked and the technique will unkink your hose, to help you feel better”, said Kayla Leer, PT, DPT, Cert. MDT at InReach Physical Therapy.

The technique is designed to be hands-off. The first goal is to find the stretch that helps “unkink” the hose causing the issue and then the patient heads home and continues the stretching until the relief felt is permanent.

