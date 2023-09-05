BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The fall is a great time to join the YMCA. Through the rest of September, they are offering a $0 down joiner fee. Memberships get you into both the Bismarck and Mandan Family Wellness centers as well as YMCAs across the county.

The Missouri Valley YMCA offers so much more than you probably realize. The facility offers a child watch service to members, hundreds of fitness classes to choose from, free wellness programs for those with different diagnoses, the splash center, all new, updated cardio equipment, and they are currently starting to construct an indoor playground.

We really want to make a healthy lifestyle the foundation of every family, so having a space that is community-driven is really important to us”, said McKaela Halvorson, Fitness Director at the Missouri Valley YMCA. “You’re going to feel like you’re part of the Bismarck-Mandan community.”

Pickleball enthusiasts also have a place at the Y. They offer different times for different skill levels. So, if you are a beginner, they have time set aside for you to learn the game and build up your skill level.

Learn more about the offerings and hours at the Missouri Valley YMCA online.