MOHALL, ND (KXNET) When you step into the Prairie Bistro and Gardens in Mohall, you feel as though you have been transported into a peaceful oasis, surrounded by plants and food. Visitors can stroll through looking to find the perfect addition to their garden or simply grab a table and eat while enjoying the ambiance.

Judy Duerre started the greenhouse in 1969. It was initially just a small 12′ x 24′ greenhouse. In 2001, they moved the location from three miles north of Mohall to just southwest of town. Some of the greenhouses at the current location are from the original location.

Shortly after the move to their current location, Judy’s daughter Sonja Stromswold added a bistro to the greenhouse business. The bistro side of the business offers normal lunch hours with a unique menu along with catering, and the hosting of groups and wedding receptions.

Be sure to visit Prairie Bistro and Gardens on your next trip through Mohall. Check out their website for more information.

This segment was sponsored by The Prairie Bistro and Gardens.