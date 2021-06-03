The Spot in Downtown Minot Hosts “Food and Fun Festival”

After the recent partnership with Stadium, the IFL has slated a few marquee matchups throughout the year that will be deemed the IFL Game of The Week and will be nationally televised through Stadium’s platform.

This week the Bismarck Bucks will host their first ever nationally televised game as they take on the Sioux Falls Storm at the Bismarck Event Center this Saturday, June 5th. Given this recent change, the kickoff has been pushed back an hour to a 7:10 start time. This also means there will be a few changes in where to watch the game this weekend on television.