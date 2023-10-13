BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Milestones Therapy offers therapy for all ages, including babies. They provide physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

“We do primarily serve pediatrics, however, we do have some adult patients as well,” said Jami Schwab, Owner and Speech-Language Pathologist at Milestones Therapy. “We like to focus a lot on infant feeding here as well.”

Schwab says that when they work with babies, it’s usually because new moms have been having a hard time breastfeeding the baby and then after switching to bottles, there is still a difficulty. Oftentimes, Schwab says that there is usually neck-down body tension or weakness causing the feeding issue.

“To see the relief the next time you see the mom and they come back and are like ‘oh my gosh, I can’t believe how much better this is’. We work hard for our kids, their progress is our passion.”

Milestone Therapy is also a sponsor for the upcoming CPABLE Kids Telethon on October 17.

Learn more about Milestones Therapy online.