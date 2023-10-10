BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) If you’re looking to step up your fitness journey, now may be a great time to join the Missouri Valley Family YMCA. Throughout the month of October, the YMCA is offering a $5 joining fee, as opposed to the normal joining fees of $20 for those 25 and younger and $50 for adults and family memberships.

Another reason to join now is because of the unique offerings at the Missouri Valley Family YMCA, such as classes. One of those classes is MX4. In this class, there are no more than eight participants in the 45-minute HIIT Training class and you get cardio, endurance, power, and strength workouts. Personal training is another benefit for members.

Coming in November is a new Learn & Grow Family Play Center. This will be located in the gym area of the YMCA. This new play center will feature a jungle theme with slides, tunnels, ladders, lookouts, soft flooring, a toddler space, and sensory components.

Visit the Missouri Valley Family YMCA online for more information on programs and memberships.