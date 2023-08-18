BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Going to the dentist is important for your health, but some people avoid it due to anxiety. Though some people feel that they are the only one that deals with dental anxiety, it is a fairly common issue that dental offices see.

Mikaila Davidson, a dental hygienist at Polished Dental, provided some tips to help curb dental anxiety. She says that first and foremost, be honest with your provider. Let them know what makes you anxious, whether it’s the sounds, the smells, or the way something feels. Many times hygienists also can give personalized tips to their patients.

“If it’s the sound, bring headphones, that might help distract you”, said Davidson.

They also have an option of “laughing gas” to help relax patients. If that isn’t enough, they can help you get a prescription to relieve the anxiety.

