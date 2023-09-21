BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The most delicious event of the year is happening this weekend and it raises funds for a good cause. The 17th Annual Applefest at Buckstop Junction will take place on September 23 and 24. The annual event features music, food, kids’ games, craft vendors, and more.

Applefest started as a way to bring a big, fall family event to Bismarck. It has become one of the signature events of the Bismarck Cancer Center.

“We are always proud to share that 97 cents of every dollar raised goes right back to our patients and the services we provide our patients,” said Sara Kelsch of the Bismarck Cancer Center. “Applefest is one of our biggest events.”

See the Applefest event schedule and more here. Follow Bismarck Cancer Center on Facebook for updates.