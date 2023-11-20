MINOT, ND (KXNET) Many people are gearing up for a busy Black Friday, and there are so many good deals happening now. Mikalah Auer from Dakota Square Mall says, “This is the time that people are really starting to do their shopping, get it done early so that you don’t have to stress in December. Those last few days before Christmas are always so hectic with trying to get those last-minute gifts, so start early and you don’t have to worry about it. And we have all kinds of great options for you.”

One store that has a lot of great gift options is Claire’s. They have a large selection of stuffed animals, knee-high socks, festive headbands, and much more.

“Claire’s is such a great place to get your holiday giftables,” Auer says.

Jax & Henley is a store at Dakota Square Mall that sells designer brand purses and clothing. Some of those clothes are not only flattering but functional when it comes to comfort. “So this is their Democracy jean. Their claim to fame is that this is actually an elastic waistband. You can wear this on Thanksgiving with no guilt, total comfort, but you’re still gonna be looking cute,” Auer says.

“One thing that I’m seeing a lot of this season is a lot of like those pink colors. Yes, we’re seeing a lot more like pink, neon colors kind of going into the Fall and Winter seasons, which I love. And it’s so festive you can wear this all of November and December, so these are great especially when you just want to be cozy.”

Santa’s Workshop opens on November 21 in the JC Penney Court. Though it isn’t required, you can make a reservation for a photo shoot with Santa on the mall’s website. There are also some special deals going on with Santa this Holiday Season.

“You’re going to get $5 off in the month of November. We’re also doing a Dear Santa giveaway. So all you have to do is visit Santa. Super easy. We’ll give you a little ornament that has a QR code on the back. You scan that, you’re entered and that one is $2,000 worth of gift cards.”

Visit Dakota Square Mall online for mall hours, stores, deals, and more. Follow the mall on Facebook for updates.