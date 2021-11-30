‘Tis the season to start up flooring or cabinet projects around your home!

BISMARCK, N.D. – On Monday, Nov. 29, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) strengthened its recommendation for individuals 18 years and older to receive a COVID-19 booster shot due to the recent emergence of the COVID-19 variant known as Omicron.

The World Health Organization (WHO) classified Omicron as a Variant of Concern on Friday, Nov. 26. Early data from South Africa suggest the Omicron variant has an increased transmissibility.