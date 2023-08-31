There are so many choices when picking out tires, but having the right tires from a trusted shop is very important.

Tires Plus in Bismarck has recently changed its name to Trusted Tire & Auto. The name change illustrates to the community that they are a locally owned business, but it also gives them the ability to offer more to their customers. One of those new offerings is that they can now provide a three-year/36,000-mile warranty on repairs that they do to tires.

They also offer their free Plus Plan to those who purchase a set of four tires. This plan is in addition to the tire manufacturer’s warranty and includes a free alignment check, free safety inspection, lifetime rotations for you and your family’s vehicles, free flat repairs, a 50% off oil change coupon, and a 10% off coupon for all other services.

Even with the name change, they continue to be a one-stop for car care with four locations, two in Bismarck and two in Minot.

“We are total car care”, said Jarid Lundeen, Owner of Trusted Tire & Auto. “You can get your oil changes done with us, you can get your tires done with us, and you can also get your vehicle repaired with us under one roof. We’re open six days per week, so we’re really here for the customer.”

When selecting tires for your vehicle, it is crucial to have a local expert who can guide you in ensuring that you have the perfect tires on your vehicle. There are summer tires, all-season tires, snow tires, and all-weather tires. How do you select which one is best for you and your driving? The experts at Trusted Tire & Auto can help you decide.

Visit Trusted Tire & Auto online for more information.