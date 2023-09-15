NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Jarid Lundeen is the Owner of Trusted Tire & Auto with locations in Bismarck and Minot.

The business recently changed from Tires Plus to Trusted Tire & Auto.

Jarid shares these fall maintenance tips for your vehicle:

Check your battery and make sure it’s tested at every oil change

Check your wipers and make sure they’re tested

Check your brakes and make sure pedal feels right and isn’t making a screeching sound

Get a tire inspection before winter!

Trusted Tire & Auto has a location in Bismarck, Minot and on the Minot Air Force Base. They are the first independent shop to serve military members on the Air Force Base.

For more information, you can go to trustedtirend.com.