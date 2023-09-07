BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Hundreds of people will fill the United Tribes Technical College campus from September 8-10. The college is getting ready to host its biggest event of the year, the 53rd Annual UTTC International Powwow.

The family-friendly event is a great place to experience the culture of native North Dakotans. There will be food, arts and crafts booths, as well as traditional Native American dancing and vibrant clothing. But it isn’t just the actual powwow that will take place. There is also a softball tournament, a golf tournament, a run, and a basketball tournament.

The annual UTTC International Powwow is very important to the students at United Tribes Technical College as well.

“We hope students can leave the college with no bills,” said LuAnn Poitra, Communications Specialist at United Tribes Technical College. “Gate entries, sponsorships, things you purchase through United Tribes, all of that goes right back to the students…all proceeds.”

Most activities and events are open to the general public.

Get more information on the UTTC International Powwow here.