MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Every year, people gather together to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s, all with the hopes of one day finding a cure. Studio 701’s Sarah Kolberg talks with Kayla Goetz, an Edward Jones Financial advisor, and Les Anderson, a retired school administrator and volunteer in the walk.

Edward Jones Financial is a key sponsor of the walk, something they’re done since 2016.

The Alzheimer’s Walk is scheduled for October 7 at Minot’s Oak Park.