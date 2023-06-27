BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Whether you’re a kid or an adult, it’s always a great time to pick up a new hobby. Northern Plains Dance in Bismarck offers a hobby you may not have thought about…various dance classes for everyone.

The Studio 701 team recently stopped in on one of their wedding dance workshops. These classes are held in 4-week increments, with each week focused on a different dance style. No experience is necessary! Instructor Taryn Johnson says you can take the classes with a friend, family member, or partner.

“Well, I did it as a surprise to her because we have two weddings this summer — our kids.” said participant Wes Dickhut. “Last year we didn’t know how to dance together very well, even though we’ve been married for 30 years.”

“Yeah for the whole 30 years we kinda stepped over each other’s feet, but it’s been fun”, added his wife Kirsten Dickhut.

“We’re stepping on each other’s feet but now we know what we’re doing,” said Wes Dickhut.

“If you’re intimidated by a class like this, it’s just fun. You just kind of have to let your hair down and just try,” said Kirsten Dickhut. “It’s worth it to get out there and be a little creative and learn something about yourself you didn’t know and maybe about your partner as well.”

For more information about wedding dance workshops head to northernplainsdance.org or call (701) 530-0986.

The next workshop will be held on Fridays in September. They run September 8-29, 2023 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Private lessons are available upon request.