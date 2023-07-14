MINOT, ND (KXNET) Weekender in Minot has styles just in time for the State Fair. They have new dresses available with fringe for an edgier look or flattering ruched wear that looks great with cowboy boots and a hat. They also just got in new shipments of graphic tees.

According to Weekender owner Maddy Knutson, comfortable jean shorts are a must-have for the fair. She said they pride themselves on having denim that is comfortable and cute.

The Minot boutique isn’t just about clothes. Weekender also has a variety of accessories. Jewelry can dress up any outfit but don’t dismiss the effectiveness of bandanas or sunglasses.

