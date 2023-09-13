BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) There are so many different paint roller covers, that it can be confusing when selecting the correct one for your job. From thick and nappy covers to smooth covers, using the proper one is crucial when you are painting your home.

One thing to consider when selecting a paint roller cover is how much nap you want the roller cover to have. Smooth covers are best if you want a smooth surface, but they also don’t hold a lot of paint, whereas the larger nap covers hold more paint, but will also leave more texture to the surface.

Another thing to consider is the length of the roller. Smaller length typically equates to more control but you sacrifice the area that you are able to cover. Shorter covers tend to work best on trim and small areas like inside closets and cabinets.

For all the DIYers out there who might be looking for a career, Arrow Service Team is hosting a hiring and training event on September 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. at their location on East Broadway in Bismarck. They are specifically looking for carpenters who specialize in flooring, drywall, and finishing, as well as those who can do water mitigation. The event will have free food, training, and tours of their facility.

Learn more about Arrow Service Team online and follow them on Facebook for updates.