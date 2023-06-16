BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Physical therapy is helpful in the healing of injuries as well as providing assessments to improve overall functional health and mobility. InReach Physical Therapy in Bismarck offers treatment for pre-op and post-op procedures and sports injuries, headaches, neck pain, TMJ issues, dizziness, and vertigo.
The Bismarck clinic has specialists on staff that treat neck and back issues, vertigo, and pelvic floor dysfunction. They also have a gym on-site, allowing them to look at the entire body during their treatments. Other unique offerings at InReach include cupping, dry needling, and massage therapy.
InReach Physical Therapy has two Bismarck locations. One is on the north side and they opened a new location on the south side of Bismarck about six months ago, making getting to the clinics convenient for all residents.
Visit InReach Physical Therapy online for more information.