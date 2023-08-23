BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Adding stone countertops to your home can make a big difference. Of course, there are plenty of options and price points when looking to add a stone countertop. But what is the difference between all the options?

Granite, quartzite, marble, and soapstone are all natural stones, whereas quartz is man-made. When choosing the material for your countertop, you should first go with a personal preference and the look you’re going for, then price. Being that quartz is man-made, the colors can be more custom and simple. Natural stone is essentially the color it is when it is quarried from the ground.

Coldspring in Bismarck walks customers through a selection and installation process, where you are able to see and touch the countertop slabs and choose which one fits your project the best. They will also connect you with a fabricator to get the product installed in your home.

“The slab you select is the slab that ends up in your home”, said Wade Wessling, Regional Sales Manager at Coldspring.

