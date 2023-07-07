BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Divorce can be devastating for everybody involved. The financial aspect of divorce is a particularly emotional and important part of the process. That is why it is crucial to get professional advice to guide you into the future.

Sarah Rooney, a certified divorce financial advisor at Legacy Financial Partners, works with clients going through divorce to map out their financial situation. She said that she tries to take the emotion out of it and help her clients with budgeting going forward, including decisions on retirement and housing.

“I can help them see what the decisions they are making today will look like in the future,” said Rooney. “When you know you are going to contact an attorney, it is also a good time to contact me.”

“When you want a quarterback for your stuff, give us a call,” Rooney concludes.

