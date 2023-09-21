MINOT, ND (KXNET) The Dakota Territory Air Museum houses a lot of history in the aviation industry and it also puts on cool events.

Women, Wine and Wings is coming up on Saturday, September 23. Included in the event are a wine glass, wine, and appetizers. This is not a women’s only event, it is for everybody, but celebrates the past, present, and future of women in aviation.

This year will feature a special guest of honor, the president of Vintage Aircraft and female aviation trailblazer, Susan Dusenbury. Among many other accomplishments, she was the first woman to ever get a maintenance instructor certificate.

Robin Brekhus, Event Coordinator at Dakota Territory Air Museum.

