X-rays are crucial to your dental health. Mikaila Davidson from Polished Dental visited Studio 701 to explain the importance of dental X-rays.

There are a couple of different types of X-rays that you may get at the dentist. Bite-wing X-rays show areas of the teeth that can’t be seen, such as the start of cavities and bone support.

There is also a panoramic x-ray which shows from ear to ear and nose to chin. This is typically given every five years and gives a great overall view of the mouth and what is below the surface.

Visit Polished Dental for more information on dental health.