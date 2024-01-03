BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The World of Wishes Gala is happening Friday, January 19th at the BSC National Energy Center of Excellence. The gala helps pay for wishes to come true for children facing critical illnesses in our state. Amanda Godfread is the regional director for Make-A-Wish North Dakota. The nearly sold out event is having a silent auction and there’s still time to donate online.

Organizers call it a lively, fun, whimsical family friendly event. “I think that’s just awesome that people in our community have that mindset and want to spread it on to future generations,” said Godfread.

There are more than 70 kids across the state, about 20 here in the Bismarck-Mandan area that are waiting for that wish to come true. Godfread said, “This gala traditionally raises enough money to grant anywhere between 10 and 15 wishes. So that’s really critical to our ability to get the job done. So the event just helps us leapfrog in terms of our efforts to reach those kids and be able to fulfill their wish in a timely manner.”

Auction Items of Note

ATV

Signed and framed Chris Carter Vikings Jersey

Free ortho treatment from DK Orthodontics

Signed 2023-24 UND Men’s Hockey Jersey

Ice auger

$1,000 to Magi Touch Carpet One Floor & Home

Stay at the Hotel Donaldson in downtown Fargo along with dinner at Blarney Stone

Get more information about the World of Wishes Gala here. Get tickets for the gala here. Donate to Make-A-Wish North Dakota here. Follow Make-A-Wish North Dakota on Facebook for updates.