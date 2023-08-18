MINOT, ND (KXNET) To celebrate National Aviation Day on August 19, the Dakota Territory Air Museum is hosting a big event. The event will feature the flying of vintage aircraft, a barbecue, free flights, and the announcement of the winner of the grand prize in the museum’s 27th Annual Sweepstakes. The winner of the grand prize gets to choose between a 1941 Interstate Cadet airplane or $20,000 cash!