Check it Out: What’s new at the Minot Library

The Minot Library is still open despite the pandemic. You can check out more than books. They also make great binge boxes of movies and shows to take home and watch. They also have super cool make and take projects from kids to adults to keep them busy.
Submit Your Smile Today!
- Real Estate with Jeff
- Smile of the Day
- Studio Entertainment
- Ways to Save Ways to Spend
- Weird Word Wednesday
- Well Being
- Brewday
- Check it out
- Coping With Copid
- Critter Conversations
- Glow Up
- Healthy Living
- Home Improvement
- Join the Club
- Lets Talk
- Meal Prep
- National Day Food Drink
- Parent Panel
- Paws and Claws