Check it out: Summer reading recommendations for all ages

The first part of our job description as the KX Storm Team is to communicate to the public what the weather will be with a heavy emphasis on severe storm threats. Along with the rest of the broadcast community in the US, we work with the Storm Prediction Center to have a unified message of the severe storm potential.

But sometimes the maps and colors can be confusing. So here's a brief overview of what the colors mean so when they are shaded into your county you'll know what your risks are.