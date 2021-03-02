Dr. Seuss with Bismarck Public Library

North Dakota born author Debra Marquart, author of The Horizontal World: Growing Up Wild in the Middle of Nowhere, explains her inspiration for writing. She also tells us about her new book, The Night We Landed on the Moon: Essays Between Exile & Belonging.

Debra is taking part in a book discussion event for The Horizontal World: Growing Up Wild in the Middle of Nowhere with Humanties North Dakota on Sunday, Feb 28 from 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM.