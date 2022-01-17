Restored Truck: The story of Mark Sheldon’s 1957 Willys FC 150 4×4 Jeep pickup

Check it out

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Submit Your Smile Today!

See more Studio 701