Amber, Nathalie, and Stone sat down to talk about their favorite memories of when they graduated.

Amber graduated college, her younger brother graduated high school and her older sister graduated from medical school all in the same year. That was one of her favorite memories and pictures she has to date.

Nathalie was her high school class President and was slated to speak and ceremoniously turn the tassel from right to left at her high school graduation. She was told before the ceremony that the program was changed and she wouldn’t be doing that. At the last minute, they then called her to the podium for her speech and tassel turning.

Stone knew what he was planning on doing since high school. But upon college graduation, just a year ago, he was unsure and scared what was next because he didn’t have a set plan. Shortly after, however, he was hired at KX News.