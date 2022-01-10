Coffee Talk: Favorite Midwestern food

Jeff Tater Tot Hot Dish recipe:
Ingredients: 1 lb ground beef
16 oz bag of mixed vegetables (1)
8 oz can (1)
Cream of Mushroom Soup (1)
8 oz can Cream of Chicken Soup (1)
32 oz bag of Tater Tots
Instructions -Brown ground beef and put on 9” x 11” glass casserole dish- Add frozen mixed vegetables – Mix both cans of soups well and cover mixed vegetables – Place Tater Tots- Season with seasoned salt- Bake at 450 for 20-30 min (or instructions on bag of tater tots)- Let stand for 10 min- Serve and enjoy