Coffee Talk: The Kentucky Derby!

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Munitions were set to be detonated as attorneys attempt to gather evidence in a federal lawsuit by a Dakota Access pipeline protester who was injured in a skirmish with law enforcement officers during the height of demonstrations against the pipeline.

Sophia Wilansky claims police targeted her with a concussion grenade in November 2016. Law enforcement maintains she was injured by a propane canister that protesters had rigged to explode.