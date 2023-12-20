BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When it comes to warming up your vehicle, how long should you let it run? Jarid Lundeen with Trusted Tire & Auto says comfort for the driver and necessities for your vehicle are two different things.

“Really, honestly it’s a minute. Your vehicle warms up much faster when you’re driving your vehicle. When you warm it up outside, leave it 20 minutes before work, all you’re doing is wasting fuel and causing more wear and tear on that engine. So, what I want to tell people is this, a minute is really what you’re looking for. Of course, your defrosting, that’s a different issue altogether, but the vehicle gets up to operating temperature within that minute and operates safely within that minute, so take off. If it’s negative 20 out in North Dakota and it’s the prairie, freezing cold, that minute is really all you need. Anything beyond that minute, is really unnecessary,” said Jarid Lundeen, owner of Trusted Tire & Auto.

Jarid also recommends having a portable mini-jump pack in your vehicle. He brought one as an example that shows a smaller and more inexpensive product as a gift idea.

When it comes to getting your oil changed, Jarid also wanted to explain why some vehicles call for 5w20, and what that means.

“The w actually stands for winter. The second number is actually the oil viscosity at 210 degrees, normal operating temperature. So the higher the number, the slower the oil goes. The lower the number, the second number, the faster it goes.” said Lundeen.

Jarid recommends using 5w20 if that’s what your vehicle calls for. He says using the proper oil is more economical for your vehicle in winter, and doesn’t cause as much wear and tear on your engine.

