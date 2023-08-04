MEDORA, ND (KXNET) There is plenty to enjoy in Medora, from the talents on the Medora Musical stage to the beauty of the surrounding landscape. There is also a new attraction that offers something for everybody in the family. Point to Point Park features hiking, mini-golf, a zip line, a splash pad, pickleball courts, and a pool with a lazy river. This park is the perfect place to spend the day in Medora.

“It’s a fun thing to do before heading up to the musical,” said Eugene Goettlicher, Medora Parks and Recreations Manager.

Get more information on all things to do in Medora here.