MEDORA, ND (KXNET) An amazing project is underway in Medora, just west of where the Burning Hills Amphitheater is located. The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library planning is ongoing with a goal of it being completed by July 4, 2026, the 250th anniversary of the United States’ independence.
“The library will be a place where people can come and not only learn about Theodore Roosevelt but learn from him and engage in a way that will lead you to be a better citizen, a better conservationist, and a better leader,” said Amy McCann, Community Relations Director for the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum.
Learn more about the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library here.