DICKINSON, ND (KXNET) Some of the best pole vaulters around are getting ready to show us all how it is done, in downtown Dickinson. The third annual Badlands Street Vault will take place on July 8 along Main Street in Dickinson.

Mike Herauf, said that the Badlands Street Vault was born from the fact that pole vaulting isn’t an accessible sport, since there is a lot of equipment and travel involved. He simply wanted to offer another, unique opportunity to those who want to compete. The competition is open to all ages ranging from newcomers to NCAA Division 1 pole vaulters.

The event will feature not only athletes from all over the Midwest, but will also have a DJ spinning music, food, drinks for all, and a beer garden for those of age.

Get more information about the Badlands Street Vault online.