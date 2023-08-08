BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) There’s a chance to support local art in the community. Bismarck Arts & Galleries Association (BAGA) is hosting its 12th Annual Square Foot Show that runs from August 8-25,2023. The exhibit features over 75 artists who all have produced a piece on a 12×12 canvas. Each work will be available for purchase for $155 with 70% going directly to the artist and 30% of proceeds going back to BAGA.

“We get a wide variety, from acrylics to oils,” Lynae Hanson, Executive Director of BAGA. “One of the most interesting ones I saw at the show this year is, a local nun, who sewed a quilt piece and wrapped and stretched it around the canvas. So there is a miniature quilt on one of the pieces.”

The exhibit runs at the BAGA gallery from August 8th through the 25th.

Learn more about Bismarck Arts & Galleries Association here.