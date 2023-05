Now is the time to sign up for the College SAVE plan from the Bank of North Dakota. This is a fantastic way to start saving for a child and their future.

The Bank of North Dakota’s 529 Plan has many tax advantages as well. The plan grows tax deferred, and as long as the funds are used for high education, no taxes will need to be paid under this plan. You can also deduct your investments into this account in North Dakota.

Find more about a 529 Plan here.