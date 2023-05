Kids as young as six months should start getting introduced to nutrient-rich foods. One important nutrient that is sometimes neglected is protein. Registered Dietitian, Bridget Bullinger, recommends getting 30 grams of protein in every meal. Beef is a great option to get that protein. It also has other nutrients that are important for your body. As long as it is prepared properly, it is perfectly safe for small children too.

Find recipes and more at the North Dakota Beef Commission website.