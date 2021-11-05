Beth from Lewis and Clark Animal Hospital share tips to keep pets safe during winter

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former bank president, his father and another man have pleaded not guilty to federal charges that accuse them of attempting to defraud banks in Beulah and Glen Ullin.

Thirty-four-year-old Brady Torgerson is charged with bank fraud, misapplication of funds, making false entries in bank records and aggravated identity theft, crimes that allegedly occurred while he was employed by The Union Bank in Glen Ullin and First Security Bank-West in Beulah.