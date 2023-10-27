BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Brian Sayler is shepherding the next generation of singers. He is the Music Director at Bismarck High School and strives to get younger kids interested in singing.

“We started Demons of Note in 2019,” said Saylor. “It’s a program for elementary students specifically to get involved with middle school and high school students and just get a love for singing developed. We do a pop concert, so it’s all contemporary tunes. This year it is a collection of current hits. We go around and do mini-camps at the elementary schools and teach them how to sing the songs and have solo opportunities and then we come together and do a show.”

“Everybody gets something. In the case of our high school students, they get a chance to work with the young students. The elementary student gets to sing a solo in front of a crowd. They do that alongside a high school mentor, so if they’re a little nervous, the high school kid just grabs them and says ‘We got this’. The matching is so cool to watch happen. I think there are about 100 middle school kids that are going to take part in the show and they are in that intermediary. They’re sort of mentoring still but they’re also sort of learning. There are a lot of really cool elements in the show.”

The Demons of Note program is available to fourth and fifth-grade students at elementary schools that feed into Wachter Middle School and Bismarck High School. The Demons of Note concert is free to attend and will be held at the Bismarck High School Auditorium on November 20 at 7 p.m.